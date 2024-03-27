Brookline Capital Management Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Brookline Capital Management cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, March 21st. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on XFOR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. B. Riley cut X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XFOR opened at $1.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88. The stock has a market cap of $243.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.44.

Insider Activity at X4 Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $46,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paula Ragan sold 49,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $43,716.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 765,068 shares in the company, valued at $673,259.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,708 shares of company stock valued at $170,428 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X4 Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $678,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,700,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 668,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

Featured Articles

