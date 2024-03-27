Brookline Bancorp’s (BRKL) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.22% from the company’s previous close.

BRKL has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRKL traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.66. The stock had a trading volume of 83,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73. Brookline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $160.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.38 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Brookline Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 199.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,623,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,481 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 16.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,012,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 27.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,327,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,442,000 after acquiring an additional 930,622 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,555,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 125.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,055,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 587,460 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

