Brokers Offer Predictions for Chewy, Inc.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Chewy in a report released on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chewy’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CHWY. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.64.
Chewy Stock Down 1.0 %
NYSE CHWY opened at $15.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average is $19.08. Chewy has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $40.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.92.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 192,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $3,409,763.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,307,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,134,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 192,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $3,409,763.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,307,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,134,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 40,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $717,257.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 557,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,859,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,560,416 shares of company stock worth $254,241,215. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Chewy
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,482,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,376 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,223,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,478,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,131 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,564,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,604,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,269 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.
