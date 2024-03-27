Brokerages Set SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Price Target at $40.42

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.55.

SLG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet raised SL Green Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Insider Activity at SL Green Realty

Institutional Trading of SL Green Realty

In related news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $227,085.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $467,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,363.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $227,085.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 3,073.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $50.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.49. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $55.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.00%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Further Reading

