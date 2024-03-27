Brokerages Set Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) PT at C$236.40

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$236.40.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IFC. Desjardins increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$228.00 to C$229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$252.00 to C$256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intact Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

In related news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$226.23, for a total value of C$1,583,589.00. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IFC opened at C$220.69 on Friday. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of C$188.22 and a 12-month high of C$237.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$218.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$207.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.44 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$6.53 billion for the quarter. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 4.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 14.466881 earnings per share for the current year.

Intact Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is presently 69.14%.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

