Brokerages Set Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Target Price at $87.80

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.80.

FIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Five9 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $62.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. Five9 has a one year low of $51.01 and a one year high of $92.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.73 and a beta of 0.83.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $239.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $420,435.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Five9 by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Five9 by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Five9 by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Five9 by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 16,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Five9 by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

