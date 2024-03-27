Brokerages Set Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Target Price at $13.67

Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COGT. Wedbush raised their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 355.0% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cogent Biosciences by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter.

COGT opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. Cogent Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $7.32. The company has a market capitalization of $606.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.52.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

