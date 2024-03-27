Brokerages Set Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) PT at $49.80

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.80.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Cheniere Energy Partners

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CQP. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 54.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CQP opened at $48.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.68. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $43.42 and a 12 month high of $62.34.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 292.30% and a net margin of 44.02%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 44.60%.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

(Get Free Report

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.