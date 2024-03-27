Brokerages Set Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) PT at $49.80

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.80.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.
Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Down 1.6 %
NYSE:CQP opened at $48.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.68. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $43.42 and a 12 month high of $62.34.
Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 292.30% and a net margin of 44.02%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.
Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 44.60%.
About Cheniere Energy Partners
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.
