Brokerages Set Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) PT at $307.56

Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $309.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on CASY. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $316.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $292.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.24. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $210.51 and a 12 month high of $324.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.67%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at $493,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,734,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,324,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,864,000 after acquiring an additional 37,234 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 7.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,458,000 after acquiring an additional 113,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,189,000 after acquiring an additional 60,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,308,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,236,000 after acquiring an additional 46,790 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

