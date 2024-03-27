Brokerages Set Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) PT at $147.50

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Badger Meter from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd.

Insider Activity at Badger Meter

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Badger Meter

In other Badger Meter news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 1,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.23, for a total transaction of $221,221.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,919.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $30,952.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,367.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 1,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.23, for a total transaction of $221,221.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,919.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,813 shares of company stock worth $448,167 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,617,000 after buying an additional 58,941 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the third quarter valued at about $2,230,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 29.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,116,000 after acquiring an additional 32,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 61.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Badger Meter Trading Down 0.7 %

Badger Meter stock opened at $157.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.21. Badger Meter has a 12 month low of $117.07 and a 12 month high of $170.86.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.39%.

About Badger Meter

(Get Free Report

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Featured Stories

