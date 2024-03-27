Brokerages Set Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS) Target Price at $19.18

Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.18.

AS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Amer Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Amer Sports Stock Performance

AS stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. Amer Sports has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $18.23.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Amer Sports will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

