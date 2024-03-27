Brokerages Set Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN) PT at $23.67

Shares of Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

SLRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Acelyrin in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Acelyrin in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Acelyrin from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Acelyrin from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Acelyrin from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Get Acelyrin alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Acelyrin

Acelyrin Stock Down 1.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:SLRN opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.59. Acelyrin has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $29.88.

In other news, CEO Shao-Lee Lin sold 15,701 shares of Acelyrin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $119,327.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,587,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,063,746. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acelyrin

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Acelyrin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acelyrin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Acelyrin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acelyrin

(Get Free Report

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acelyrin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acelyrin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.