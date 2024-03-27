Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2024

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZWGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a growth of 364.5% from the February 29th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BREZW traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,387. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.23. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.76.

About Breeze Holdings Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the defense technology industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.