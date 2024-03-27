Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a growth of 364.5% from the February 29th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BREZW traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,387. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.23. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.76.

About Breeze Holdings Acquisition

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the defense technology industry.

