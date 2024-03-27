Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Shares Gap Down to $39.48

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.48, but opened at $35.50. Bowman Consulting Group shares last traded at $35.11, with a volume of 213,468 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, CFO Bruce J. Labovitz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $153,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,912.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Bruce J. Labovitz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $153,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,938 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,912.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce J. Labovitz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $93,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,352,069.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,270 over the last ninety days. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWMN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

