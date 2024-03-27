Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Sells 6,324 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,324 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 14,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 41,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 30,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 91,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

BATS:FAUG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.72. 53,260 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $588.25 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.88.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.