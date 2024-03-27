Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Sells 2,723 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd reduced its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 4,035.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 267,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,364,000 after purchasing an additional 260,826 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,553,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 265.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 175,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 127,551 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 106.2% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 123,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 63,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 310.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 76,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 57,623 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FNOV traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.56. 38,891 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.66. The firm has a market cap of $426.48 million, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.64.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

