Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Sells 105,283 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,283 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $8,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,875,000 after buying an additional 408,569,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,430 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,069,000 after purchasing an additional 725,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,259,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,661,000 after purchasing an additional 664,239 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SCHA traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,878. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $48.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.20.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

