Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,251,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,839,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF makes up 4.4% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned 1.19% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

RSPT traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.00. 212,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,720. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.05 and a 200 day moving average of $31.16. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $35.97.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

