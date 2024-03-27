Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Makes New $211,000 Investment in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 49,972 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 66,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 900,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,304,000 after buying an additional 31,814 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,032,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,943,029. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.93. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $79.04. The company has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In other news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $2,331,196.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $2,331,196.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $826,988.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,392.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,682 shares of company stock valued at $7,375,853 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

