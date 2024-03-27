Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Has $604,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Motco grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $478.58. 3,198,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,289,384. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $460.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.94. The stock has a market cap of $382.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $361.68 and a 12 month high of $483.23.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

