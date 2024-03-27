Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Has $344,000 Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $412,120,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $225,800,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 98.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,624 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 122.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,529,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,353,000 after purchasing an additional 840,526 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth $69,092,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MCHP. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,643,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,782,951. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.08. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $94.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.06%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

