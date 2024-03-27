Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Decreases Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lowered its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,534 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 79.1% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.98. 185,875 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.56 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.