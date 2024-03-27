Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Buys 41,196 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,196 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $17,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HC Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.25. 391,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,116. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.13. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $48.98.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

