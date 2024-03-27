Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 194,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,041,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,433,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,029,700. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

