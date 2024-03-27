Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Short Interest Down 66.2% in March

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 66.2% from the February 29th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.5 days.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BPZZF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545 shares, compared to its average volume of 772. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $12.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.36.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trade-marks used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates and franchises Boston Pizza restaurants. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Richmond, Canada.

