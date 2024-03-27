Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a decrease of 75.1% from the February 29th total of 124,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Bone Biologics Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:BBLG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 8,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,732. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $1.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.18. Bone Biologics has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $86.81.

About Bone Biologics

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.

