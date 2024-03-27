Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a decrease of 75.1% from the February 29th total of 124,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Bone Biologics Trading Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ:BBLG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 8,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,732. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $1.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.18. Bone Biologics has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $86.81.
About Bone Biologics
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bone Biologics
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Bone Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bone Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.