BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 67,817 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 62,125 shares.The stock last traded at $99.18 and had previously closed at $98.90.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.49 and its 200-day moving average is $88.74.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 918,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,394,000 after acquiring an additional 27,102 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 481.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 232,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,999,000 after purchasing an additional 192,364 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 199,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,512,000. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 61,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares during the period.

About BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

