BNP Paribas Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at BNP Paribas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $250.00 price objective on the shipping service provider’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 13.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on FedEx from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.89.

Get FedEx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FDX

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $288.99 on Wednesday. FedEx has a 52-week low of $213.80 and a 52-week high of $291.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Sentry LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $1,811,748,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $700,291,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $496,611,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,076,619,000 after acquiring an additional 916,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of FedEx by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,667,462 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,686,738,000 after purchasing an additional 880,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.