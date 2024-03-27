bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 358.02% from the company’s current price.

BLUE has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. HSBC decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $2.31 to $1.02 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on bluebird bio from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded bluebird bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.87.

BLUE stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.31. 3,369,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,881,558. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $143.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in bluebird bio by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in bluebird bio by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

