Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.83

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.83 and last traded at $18.61, with a volume of 656716 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on OWL. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $17.75 to $20.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.77. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 186.37, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $494.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 560.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Path Solutions 2020 L.P Glide sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $71,145,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

