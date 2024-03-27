Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Receives $16.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OWL shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $17.75 to $20.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

OWL stock opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average of $14.77. Blue Owl Capital has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $18.81. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 186.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $494.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 560.06%.

In other Blue Owl Capital news, major shareholder Path Solutions 2020 L.P Glide sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $71,145,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OWL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

