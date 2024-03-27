BitShares (BTS) Reaches Market Cap of $12.54 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. BitShares has a market cap of $12.54 million and approximately $192,604.15 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001597 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000924 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000711 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.