Bitcoin Cash 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.27 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 27th. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion and approximately $1.27 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 41.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $530.39 or 0.00769540 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,814.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00059199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.69 or 0.00130137 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,680,662 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

