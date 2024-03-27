Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Receives C$20.06 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$16.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$18.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC lowered Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Shares of BDT stock opened at C$18.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$999.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$8.01 and a 52 week high of C$19.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.0358 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

