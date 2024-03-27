Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Receives C$20.06 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.06.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$16.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$18.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC lowered Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDT
Bird Construction Stock Performance
Bird Construction Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.0358 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 42.11%.
Bird Construction Company Profile
Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bird Construction
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Activity
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Trump Media & Technology Group Soars on Market Debut
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying That Analysts Love
Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.