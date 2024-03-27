BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives $107.61 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.61.

Several research analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $1,324,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 419,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,042,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $1,324,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 419,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,042,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $348,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,188,672.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,341 shares of company stock valued at $5,840,586 in the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BMRN opened at $87.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 99.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $646.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.