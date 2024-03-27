BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) PT Lowered to $7.00

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 132.56% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of BioAtla in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

BioAtla stock opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. BioAtla has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.07.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BioAtla by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,220,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,818,000 after buying an additional 819,894 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioAtla by 225.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,198,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after buying an additional 2,215,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BioAtla by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,821,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,026,000 after buying an additional 173,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioAtla by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,408,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after buying an additional 263,597 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in BioAtla by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,268,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 689,193 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

