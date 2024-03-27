bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAFW) Short Interest Update

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAFWGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 92.6% from the February 29th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of bioAffinity Technologies stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,488. bioAffinity Technologies has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.15.

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.

