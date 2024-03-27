Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Shares Gap Down to $1,010.00

Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1,010.00, but opened at $982.20. Biglari shares last traded at $982.20, with a volume of 26 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Biglari from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Biglari Stock Up 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $850.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $808.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.53.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 24th. The company reported $154.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.67 million during the quarter.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

See Also

