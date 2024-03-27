BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $7.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $11.00. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.23% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on BIGC. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 93.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 81.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 37.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 291.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.
