Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Truist Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $68.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $75.00. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.81% from the stock’s previous close.

BERY has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.78.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $59.23 on Wednesday. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $69.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.49 per share, with a total value of $58,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,030.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,030.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $112,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth $500,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,559,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,477,000 after buying an additional 48,484 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 433.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

