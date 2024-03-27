Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR)

Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 150 ($1.90) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 97.37% from the company’s current price.

Ecora Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ECOR stock traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 76 ($0.96). 1,867,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,043. Ecora Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 69.40 ($0.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 128.80 ($1.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of £196.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1,520.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 79.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 89.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecora Resources news, insider Marc Bishop Lafleche purchased 65,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 77 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £50,053.85 ($63,255.21). 18.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecora Resources Company Profile

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver primarily in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally.

