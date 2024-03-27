Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Short Interest Update

Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Benesse Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BSEFY traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.63. 194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597. Benesse has a twelve month low of $11.36 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.08.
About Benesse
