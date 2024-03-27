Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Short Interest Update

Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Benesse Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BSEFY traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.63. 194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597. Benesse has a twelve month low of $11.36 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.08.

Get Benesse alerts:

About Benesse

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Benesse Holdings, Inc provides educational, and nursing care and childcare services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Education Business; Nursing Care and Childcare Business; and Kids & Family Business. The company engages in the correspondence course business, school and teacher support business, cram school business, English language lessons for children business, and other businesses for preschool to high school students; and nursing care and childcare business, which include the operation of nursing homes for seniors comprising fee-based homes and elderly houses with care services, home help and daytime nursing care services, food delivery, and daycare and afterschool care services.

Receive News & Ratings for Benesse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benesse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.