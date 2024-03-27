Beldex (BDX) Price Tops $0.0428 on Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 27th. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0428 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $265.14 million and $2.14 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,570.98 or 0.05099145 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.46 or 0.00077771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00027746 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00011040 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00017805 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00018293 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,414,467 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,354,467 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

