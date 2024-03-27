Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $19,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 103,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,115,000 after buying an additional 22,207 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 16,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth $1,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded up $1.78 on Wednesday, hitting $243.66. 310,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.22. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $229.85 and a 1-year high of $287.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BDX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

