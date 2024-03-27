Beacon Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,933 shares during the period. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF makes up 0.9% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 8.83% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $21,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 52.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $213,000.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

PSP traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $65.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,060. The company has a market cap of $256.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.69. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $47.01 and a 12-month high of $66.13.

About Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

