Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $38.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.53. The firm has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.20. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $30.80 and a 1 year high of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

