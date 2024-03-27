Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.19

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.19 and last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 538692 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 5,147.48% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 267,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 296,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 211,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

