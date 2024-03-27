Barrington Research Trims Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Target Price to $84.00

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $121.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Concentrix Stock Performance

Shares of CNXC traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.59. The stock had a trading volume of 221,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Concentrix has a 52 week low of $59.23 and a 52 week high of $125.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.74.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.15. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Concentrix will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Concentrix

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in Concentrix by 211.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Concentrix by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Concentrix by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,932,000 after buying an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP increased its position in Concentrix by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 2,500,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,924,000 after buying an additional 849,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.