Barclays Trims Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Target Price to $66.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $67.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BXP. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.56.

Boston Properties stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.25. The stock had a trading volume of 299,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,699. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $73.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.73.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.05). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $889,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $9,197,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,446,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,645,232,000 after purchasing an additional 62,539 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,036,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,934,000 after purchasing an additional 209,141 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

