Barclays Initiates Coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM)

Investment analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $993.37 million, a P/E ratio of 115.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.36. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average of $22.01.

In related news, Director Pendleton P. White bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.58 per share, for a total transaction of $86,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,320. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 124.8% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 165,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 91,834 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after acquiring an additional 164,031 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 13.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,139,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,771,000 after purchasing an additional 383,336 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 140,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 70,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 60,006 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

